Modern quilting to be topic at meetin...

Modern quilting to be topic at meeting of Courthouse Quilters on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Courthouse Quilters will meet on Sunday, February 12th beginning at 6:30pm in the Darcy Lodge, located at 39 Everittstown Rd., Route 513, in Frenchtown, NJ. Jessica Levitt, founder of the Central Jersey Modern Quilt Guild and author of the book, "Modern Mix" will be the guest speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan 21 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC