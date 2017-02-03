Modern quilting to be topic at meeting of Courthouse Quilters on Sunday
The Courthouse Quilters will meet on Sunday, February 12th beginning at 6:30pm in the Darcy Lodge, located at 39 Everittstown Rd., Route 513, in Frenchtown, NJ. Jessica Levitt, founder of the Central Jersey Modern Quilt Guild and author of the book, "Modern Mix" will be the guest speaker.
