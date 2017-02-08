Marge Edwards to present 'Stitches in Time' Feb. 11
Marge Edwards, president of the Dundee Township Historical Society, will unfold and present the stories behind 13 historic quilts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dundee Public Library in East Dundee. The presentation will explain many of the traditions and superstition that have followed the art of quilting through hundreds of years, such as the long-standing tradition of a bride having 13 quilts when she marries.
