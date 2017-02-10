Good News: Quilting for a Cure donate...

Good News: Quilting for a Cure donates to NorthBay Cancer Center

More than 60 quilters gathered at the Hampton Inn in Vacaville one evening and took over the first floor, where they brought their sewing machines and buckets of colorful fabric, thread, pins and needles. They came prepared to work through the night, with a common purpose: to use their combined talents to create a quilt and a wall hanging to raise money for the fight against cancer.

