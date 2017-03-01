'Crafting Friends' shares talents and friendship

The group will meet beginning Thursday at the Curwensville Community Center and then every other Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through 1:30 p.m. Previously, members gathered at the Curwensville Public Library. But because of the library's expanded children's programming in the room the group had been utilizing, they were able to continue with their designated day by changing the meeting's location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.