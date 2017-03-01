'Crafting Friends' shares talents and...

'Crafting Friends' shares talents and friendship

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Progress

The group will meet beginning Thursday at the Curwensville Community Center and then every other Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through 1:30 p.m. Previously, members gathered at the Curwensville Public Library. But because of the library's expanded children's programming in the room the group had been utilizing, they were able to continue with their designated day by changing the meeting's location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC