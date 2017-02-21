Bothell group creates more than 17,00...

Bothell group creates more than 17,000 quilts

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Bothell Reporter

From 1979 to 2016, the quilters at First Lutheran Church of Bothell made 17,343 quilts. The group continues its efforts this year, meeting every Thursday morning to create quilts to donate to Lutheran World Relief , area seniors and Eastside Baby Corner.

Chicago, IL

