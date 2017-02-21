Binky Patrol prepping quilts for flood victims
The group is working to have quilts ready for residents of Oroville as well as Rio Vista and Walnut Grove, in case flooding occurs in those areas. If you have a quilting machine, can make one or two quilts or even just one twin size quilt top, your help is needed.
