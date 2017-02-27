Bellevue Arts Museum displays Ann Joh...

Bellevue Arts Museum displays Ann Johnston's Sierra Nevada inspired quilts

14 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Over the last six years, artist Ann Johnston has created a striking series of large-scale quilts inspired by California's Sierra Nevada range. 32 of these quilts-made from cloth that the artist has dyed herself-are being displayed in the Bellevue Arts Museum exhibition The Contact: Quilts of the Sierra Nevada by Ann Johnston.

