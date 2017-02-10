Around Zachary for Feb. 9, 2017

The Regional Arts Council of Zachary is launching its Concerts at the Pointe spring series with Quartetto Obrigado at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Pointe at Americana, 1250 Meeting St., in Zachary. Quartetto Obrigado is a Louisiana-based saxophone quartet comprised of Griffin Campbell, distinguished professor of Saxophone at LSU, and three of his former students: Taylor Asad, Jennifer C. Foret and Brina Bourliea.

