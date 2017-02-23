A colorful tapestry of history at Kalamazoo Valley Museum
Celebrate Black History Month at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. Right now, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting an exhibit of beautifully handcrafted quilts called ' And Still We Rise ' .
