Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild meets Feb. 6
The Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild's next meeting is Monday, Feb. 6, at the Bear Valley Church hall, 26180 Plateau Way, at 9:30 a.m. All quilters and anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is invited to attend. Come and join the fun and enjoy the company of fellow quilters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC