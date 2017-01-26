Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild meets ...

Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild meets Feb. 6

The Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild's next meeting is Monday, Feb. 6, at the Bear Valley Church hall, 26180 Plateau Way, at 9:30 a.m. All quilters and anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is invited to attend. Come and join the fun and enjoy the company of fellow quilters.

