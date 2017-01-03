Suisun library site of 4th annual Quilting Workshop for Kids
The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Suisun City Library, 601 Pintail Drive. It's the fourth year for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC