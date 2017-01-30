Stitches in Time: Quilting Ladies bring stories, history of Railroad to life
Flo Stevenson of the Pleasant Hill Quilting Ladies points to a specific quilt square during a presentation for Texas Middle School sixth-graders Thursday at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center. The Pleasant Hill Quilting Ladies are a group of quilters that tell the story of the secret codes and songs used on the Underground Railroad.
