Sperry quilter donates over 100 quilts to Great River Hopsice every year
Margaret Mehmken sits by her sewing machine where she has crafted hundreds of quilts for Great River Hospice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at her home in Sperry, IA. Margaret Mehmken shows some of the many quilts she is in the process of making for Great River Hospice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at her home in Sperry, IA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC