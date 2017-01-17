Shiner Heritage Quilters plan quilt show 12 minutes ago The Shiner...
The Shiner Heritage Quilters invites you to enter your quilts and/or needlework in its 2017 show "Spring into Quilting" scheduled for March 17-18 at the First United Methodist Church Activity Center, 102 W. Church St. in Shiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC