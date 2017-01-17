Sewing with Nancy
SEWING WITH NANCY, TV's longest- running sewing program, continues the tradition of bringing the best in contemporary sewing, quilting and home decorating ideas to public television viewers. Join Nancy Zieman and her guests as they share their love of the sewing arts by exploring the latest ideas in one of the country's most popular crafts.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
