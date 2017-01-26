Sewing up friendships: Homespun Quilt...

Sewing up friendships: Homespun Quilters' Guild members serve community, each other

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Patty Field, a past president of the Homespun Quilters' Guild, points to some of the designs on the quilt, which shows various styles and patterns favored by whichever quilter did that block. Many of the quilts made by guild members have a tag sewn in on the reverse side to indicate where it came from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan 21 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,688 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC