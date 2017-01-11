Sewing for Sight coming up

Sewing for Sight coming up

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Journal

View over 300 quilts and help raise money for eye care at San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, during the sixth annual Sewing for Sight Quilt Show. Quilters can view featured quilts, buy supplies and enjoy the company of other quilters 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the St. George Parish .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
Poll What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14) Jul '15 Xelly 11
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC