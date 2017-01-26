Sewing enthusiasts put their skills to good use for West Suffolk Hospital
Sewing enthusiasts put their skills to good use when they created scores of cushions and quilts for West Suffolk Hospital. Twelve people gathered at quilting shop and sewing centre The Cosy Cabin, in Risby, on Sunday to produce 57 heart shaped cushions and 36 blankets.
