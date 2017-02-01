Quilting treasures revealed at trunk ...

Quilting treasures revealed at trunk show

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Times-Standard

Fiber artist Gerry Smeltzer will present a trunk show at the monthly meeting of the Redwood Empire Quilters Guild Thursday at the Redwood Acres Home Ec Building, 3750 Harris St. in Eureka. The event will begin with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by Smeltzer's presentation and trunk show at 7 p.m., when one can expect to see quilted jackets, whimsical wall hangings, soft sculptured dolls and Challenge Quilts.

Chicago, IL

