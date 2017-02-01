Quilting and cross-stitch art

Crafting has always been a family affair for me: my interest was sparked as a young teenager, and it was my mother who taught me how to crochet, quilt and embroider, while one of her close friends who taught me to knit. Browsing the local quilt store in my hometown with my mother, I spotted a pack of Christmas-themed squares.

