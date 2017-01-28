Quilters brighten the day at Colton Winterfest

There was a steady buzz of people visiting the hamlet of Colton on Saturday, but they didn't come to snowshoe, ski, or play broom ball, all typical activities during the community's annual Winterfest celebration. The patterns of heritage quilts and their more modern cousins, barn quilts, were displayed at several locations, including the town municipal building, Hepburn Library and the historic Zion Episcopal Church overlooking the Raquette River.

