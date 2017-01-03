New quilting classes offered at Davis...

New quilting classes offered at Davis Arts Center

6 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

The Davis Arts Center is offering two new quilting classes taught by instructor Karen Richardson. On Wednesdays starting Jan. 18, students will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. and learn a fusible applique method to make a wall hanging.

