New quilting classes offered at Davis Arts Center
The Davis Arts Center is offering two new quilting classes taught by instructor Karen Richardson. On Wednesdays starting Jan. 18, students will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. and learn a fusible applique method to make a wall hanging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC