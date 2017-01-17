More on Idaho

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack "Investment Challenge" Guest: Charles de Vaulx, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Portfolio Manager, International Value Advisers, LLC. This week's Consuelo Mack WealthTrack features a veteran value fund manager, International Value Advisers' Charles de Vaulx, who explains why he has nearly 40% of his portfolios in cash. Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansemer "The Guitar Maker" Sarah visits the studio of a North Carolina guitar and ukulele maker who explains how he chooses the shape and the wood for each project then demonstrates the construction process of his fine instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.