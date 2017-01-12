Military: Mosul University fully liberated by Iraqi troops
BAGHDAD - An Iraqi military spokesman says government troops have fully liberated the sprawling complex of Mosul University, a major step in the massive operation to retake the Islamic State-held city of Mosul. The spokesman of the Joint Military Command, Brig.
