Military: Mosul University fully libe...

Military: Mosul University fully liberated by Iraqi troops

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Local quilters are being showcased at the Baggage Building Arts Centre with more than 30 quilts on display during the third annual Quilting Ex When Hurricane Katrina wiped out much of Louisiana in 2005, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead in its wake, many were surprised that it took so BAGHDAD - An Iraqi military spokesman says government troops have fully liberated the sprawling complex of Mosul University, a major step in the massive operation to retake the Islamic State-held city of Mosul. The spokesman of the Joint Military Command, Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
Poll What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14) Jul '15 Xelly 11
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC