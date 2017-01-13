Local quilt guild donates Christmas quilts
Common Threads Quilt Guild of Central Indiana Inc. presented 16 quilts to the Needle Network Ladies of Community South Hospital before Christmas. "I have the privilege of delivering the quilts on Christmas Day," Jean Broadbent from the Needle Network Ladies said.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
