Leo Ransom speaks at Creative Arts Center
The Creative Arts Center's Lecture Series gets off to its start this year with Leo Ransom speaking about his quilting style. Leo is known for his portraits made of fabric as many quilters know.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC