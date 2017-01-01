Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting

Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting

Marianne Fons & daughter, Mary Fons, showcase their passion for quilting through in-depth demonstrations on a variety of quilting topics. Beginner or expert, viewers with a love of quilting will be inspired by their tips, designs and techniques.

