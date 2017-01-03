Estill P.D. donates quilts
The Estill Police Department believes in protecting and serving the citizens. Kim Wiley, Victim Advocate at the Estill Police Department, recently donated lap quilts made by The Quilting Bees of Garrett's Grove United Methodist Church, Reidsville, N.C., where she is a member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC