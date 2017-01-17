Crafters gather at the former governo...

Crafters gather at the former governor's mansion

Artists from around the area came to the Former Governor's Mansion this afternoon to work on projects with friends. Once a year the former governor's mansion opens to area artists to give them a place to socialize as they work.

