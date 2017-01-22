Big Island shops celebrate quilting
Five shops from Kona to Hilo will be offering "passports" that traveling quilters can have stamped at each stop for a chance to win prizes and collect quilting patterns and kits to create the Shop Hop's exclusive 2017 design, "Tropical Flowers of Hawaii, a Stain Glass Quilt." Through Feb. 28, each shop will be offering a quilt block pattern to complete the event quilt.
