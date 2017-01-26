Big Island Quilt Shop Hop starts Feb. 1
The 9th Annual Big Island Quilt Shop Hop will commence Feb. 1 and continue through the end of the month, featuring five different shops from Kona to Hilo and Waimea in between. Topstitch at Waimea Center is the only North Hawaii participant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC