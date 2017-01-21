Bell Tower to host 9th annual Artisan...

Bell Tower to host 9th annual Artisan Showcase

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Celebrate the arts by attending the ninth annual Merrill Artisan Showcase, on Feb. 11 in Assisi Hall at Bell Tower Residence, 1500 O' Day St., Merrill. The show runs from 1-5 p.m. and includes 20 or more Wisconsin artisans who will display their talents in painting, photography, carving, pottery, fiber arts, quilting, jewelry making and more.

