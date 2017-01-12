A quilter's legacy

A quilter's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Despite its name, only two of the dozens of quilts on display at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Connie Bastille's Quilt Collection were pieced together by Bastille herself - two small examples of the craft. Those who knew Bastille, who was a longtime resident of Hancock and was living in Peterborough when she died, knew that while she didn't do much quilting herself, she had a passion for preserving the history of quilting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
Poll What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14) Jul '15 Xelly 11
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC