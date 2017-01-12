A quilter's legacy
Despite its name, only two of the dozens of quilts on display at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Connie Bastille's Quilt Collection were pieced together by Bastille herself - two small examples of the craft. Those who knew Bastille, who was a longtime resident of Hancock and was living in Peterborough when she died, knew that while she didn't do much quilting herself, she had a passion for preserving the history of quilting.
