A gift of comfort

From left are Cheryl Hartman, REACH Executive Director Julia Freeman, Rita Sevig, Carole Williford, Nancy Kolenbrander, Diane Davis, Christa Malone. The Treetoppers Quilt Group presented a check for $1,000 to benefit the REACH shelter kids' and adults' Christmas gift program.

