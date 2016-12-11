St. Nick, demons and 'Star Wars' dominate upcoming local movie events

The 1946 classic holiday fantasy "It's a Wonderful Life" will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for seating and raffle ticket sales to benefit the Susannah's Gift Scholarship Fund.

