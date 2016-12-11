Quilting group makes warm donation to...

Quilting group makes warm donation to Sheriff's Office

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Members of the Blue Ridge Mountain Quilt Guild in Canton stopped by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office recently to drop off some unique gifts from the heart - with the goal of helping kids caught in tough situations. Traci Hoglen and Lisa Mundy Bell with the nonprofit group presented the Sheriff's Office with 26 machine-quilted, hand-bound quilts Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies will carry these quilts in their cars, so in the event they are called to a scene where children might need comfort, the quilt can make them feel a little more at ease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
Poll What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14) Jul '15 Xelly 11
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC