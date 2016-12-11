Quilting group makes warm donation to Sheriff's Office
Members of the Blue Ridge Mountain Quilt Guild in Canton stopped by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office recently to drop off some unique gifts from the heart - with the goal of helping kids caught in tough situations. Traci Hoglen and Lisa Mundy Bell with the nonprofit group presented the Sheriff's Office with 26 machine-quilted, hand-bound quilts Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies will carry these quilts in their cars, so in the event they are called to a scene where children might need comfort, the quilt can make them feel a little more at ease.
