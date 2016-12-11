New Quilters Club Christmas Mystery

Fans of Marjory Sorrell Rockwell cannot get enough of those amateur detectives who belong to a small quilting bee in Caruthers Corners, Indiana. The four gals -- Maddy; Bootsie, the police chief's wife; Cookie, the local historian married to a farmer; and Lizzie, the ostentatious wife of the town banker -- are whizzes at solving crimes that tie together the town's quaint history and the art of making patchwork quilts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.