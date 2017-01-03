Glenn's Gallery: Favorite Photos of 2016
As the new year dawns, longtime Pilot staff photographer Glenn M. Sides shares some of his favorite feature photos from 2016. Suzanne Sullivan and Pat Kern of Sandhill Quilters Guild look over some on the quilts on display at the seventh Quilting In The Pines Show at the Pinehurst Fair Barn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC