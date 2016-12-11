Farfield raises the bar once again with a world class textile exhibition

The vibrant An Explosion of Happiness by Eva Arellano is among the terrific textile creations featured in the The Magic of Colour exhibition, running at Farfield Mill until January 18. The Sedbergh arts and heritage centre is the only UK venue The popular, highly regarded Sedbergh arts and heritage centre is the only UK venue staging The Magic of Colour exhibition, which features 38 selected works by artists from across the globe. While experienced stitchers and textile students will appreciate the skill involved in creating each item, the display occupying the mill's two main galleries is also a visual treat for those with no particular craft expertise.

