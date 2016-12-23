Cupertino: Local group creates cozy quilts made with love
Karen Hanson, left, Lorraine Mencimer, Anna Hoegel, Betty Pohl and Debby Coleman are part of the Quilting Group of Bethel Lutheran Church in Cupertino The group has been making quilts to donate to Lutheran World Relief since 1997. The group meets at Bethel Lutheran Church and to date has made nearly 4,000 quilts, which get distributed both locally and all over the world.
