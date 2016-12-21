Comfort and joy: Quilts from the heart
Quilts for Kids organization in Shrewsbury has created more than 700 lap and crib size quilts in the past year. Comfort and joy: Quilts from the heart Quilts for Kids organization in Shrewsbury has created more than 700 lap and crib size quilts in the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
|What is you favorite quilting sewing machine? (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|Xelly
|11
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC