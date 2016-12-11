At 85, Tantaquidgeon Museum enjoying ...

At 85, Tantaquidgeon Museum enjoying outsized influence

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Mohegan Tribe's repository of artifacts and memorabilia turned 85 this year, a milestone the museum marked last week by unveiling a new exhibit - “Over to Quilting,” which features three quilts dating to the late 19th century, according to Anita Fowler, the museum's director. Products of the Ladies Sewing Society of the Mohegan Congregational Church, the quilts were fashioned from squares of fabric found in Gladys Tantaquidqeon's attic.

