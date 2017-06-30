Woman revisits Lucy Maud Montgomery's honeymoon in Scotland
Lucy Maud Montgomery visited Loch Katrine, the setting of Sir Walter Scott's poem, The Lady of the Lake. A woman from Scotland will be sharing her story of retracing Lucy Maud Montgomery's honeymoon at an event in Bideford, P.E.I., this week.
