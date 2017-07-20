Relative of young Brit killed in U.S. service buried on Mare Island,...
COURTESY PHOTO Joshua Heap is noted on a family gravestone in his native England, along with the fates that befell his other family members. Joshua Heap of England was just 18 in 1889, when he was killed while serving in the United States Navy, and buried on Mare Island.
