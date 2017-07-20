Poldark star Phil Davis is the new na...

Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?

Poldark star Phil Davis has been signed up to narrate the next series of Who Do You Think You Are which starts on BBC1 next month. The actor, currently seen in the Sky series Riviera playing an art fraud investigator, revealed that he is due to take over as the voice of the new series of the genealogy favourite from actress Cherie Lunghi.

