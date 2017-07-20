Patti LuPone isna t a Jew, but she often plays one on stage and screen
Patti LuPone recently discovered that she has something in common with Helena Rubinstein, the makeup mogul and Polish Jewish immigrant she is currently portraying in the Broadway musical "War Paint." Using the genealogy website 23andMe, she found out that she is 87 percent southern Italian and 12 percent Eastern European and North African.
