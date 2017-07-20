Hattiesburg Genealogy Library relocates

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg's Genealogy Library now has a new home after moving to a location on 2nd Avenue near downtown Hattiesburg. South Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society primarily focuses on the Hattiesburg area but has volumes of information on several counties of the pine belt.

