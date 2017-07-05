2017 Maine Genealogy Fair
Sorry I've been away from this blog for a whileI've been a bit stressed with the state shutdown, and trying to get other stuff done. Thankfully, we're back in business, and we can still hold the 2017 Maine Genealogy Fair! It's this coming Saturday at the State Library, Museum and Archives Building in Augusta, from 9AM to 2PM.
