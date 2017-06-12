What's happening in Prince County?

The Acadian Museum in Miscouche offers a historical look at the Island Acadians and a genealogy centre for those looking to trace their Acadian heritage. MISCOUCHE, P.E.I. - Opening of exhibition "Miscouche of Bygone Days'' at Acadian Museum in Miscouche commemorating 200th anniversary of parish of Miscouche.

Chicago, IL

