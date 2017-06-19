Western Development Museum
"Distinctive DestinaA tions: Experience Historic Places" Heritage Day, proclaimed annually in February throughout the nation by The National Trust for Canada, celebrates the architectural heritage and historic places of Canada. The WDM, City of Yorkton Archives, Municipal Heritage Sub-Committee, and members of the Yorkton Chapter of the Saskatchewan Genealogy Society are pleased to again work together to celebrate the event on Sunday, February 14 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC